Quality Large & Midcap Funds Offer Higher Safety With Decent Returns

Quality Large & Midcap Funds Offer Higher Safety With Decent Returns

In today's episode of Top Funds on Business Today TV, anchor Shailendra Bhatnagar discusses the performance and prospects of the DSP Equity Opportunities Fund. As Nifty continues to rally for the third consecutive day, with a steady rise of 0.28%, and Sensex also showing a positive trend, the episode dives into the details of this well-established fund. Launched in March 2000, the DSP Equity Opportunities Fund has delivered impressive returns since its inception, with a 17.6% CAGR since launch, and a 16% CAGR for the past 10 years. The episode explores the fund's top holdings, portfolio performance, and key stock picks including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and Cipla, among others. With a strong AUM of ₹12,598 crores, the fund continues to be a popular choice for long-term investors. Watch this episode to understand more about the DSP Equity Opportunities Fund, its historical performance, and the market outlook.

 

Disclaimer: The information provided in this video is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial advice or stock recommendations. Always conduct your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

