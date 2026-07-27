R K Forgings Q1 Results | CFO Lalit Khetan On 291% Profit Jump, Order Wins & FY29 Roadmap

R K Forgings reports a strong start to FY27 with consolidated net profit soaring nearly 292% year-on-year, revenue rising 20%, and EBITDA margins expanding to 18.2%. Join Business Today Television LIVE as Lalit Khetan, CFO of R K Forgings, decodes the company's stellar Q1 performance, strong order inflows, export outlook and long-term growth strategy. We discuss the ₹293 crore order wins, the company's ₹8,000 crore FY29 revenue target, capacity utilisation, margin sustainability, debt reduction plans, and expansion through its rail wheel JV and Mexico plant. Don't miss this exclusive management interaction for insights into demand trends across auto, railways, exports, capital allocation and the road ahead for one of India's leading forging companies.