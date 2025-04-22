Raghavendra Singh: Fresh Entry Opportunity In IT Stocks

Market expert Raghvendra Singh shares his bullish view on the IT Index, which he believes is currently hovering around a strong base level of 33,000. According to him, this presents a prime opportunity for investors to enter the IT space, with a potential upside towards 38,000. He highlights key stocks showing strength on the charts, including Infosys, CCAS, Persistent, Mphasis, and Wipro, with Persistent and Mphasis expected to rally by 5–10% in the near term. Among mid-tier IT players, Gensar also stands out as a solid buy at the ₹680–₹690 level. If you're looking for fresh entry points in the IT sector, Raghvendra Singh suggests it’s a "buy-only" zone right now.