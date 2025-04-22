Business Today
Raghavendra Singh On Market Rally & His Top 2 Stock Picks

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 22, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 22, 2025, 5:07 PM IST

In this episode of Daily Calls, market expert Raghavendra Singh shares his favourite stock picks amid a recovering market landscape. Mr Singh suggests two high-conviction stocks he believes are poised for a strong rally. The first is Dixon Technologies, currently trading in the ₹16,000–₹16,500 range, which he expects to surpass ₹18,000 within a month. The second pick is Jindal Steel, a stock that has yet to join the broader market rally and, according to Mr Singh, holds the potential to cross ₹1,000. He also suggests BTST (Buy Today, Sell Tomorrow) trades in the ₹700–₹500 range as a short-term strategy. As the market eyes a possible return to the ₹26,000 level, these two stocks stand out as his top recommendations.

