Railways Modernisation In Full Swing | Govt Spends 97% Of FY26 Allocation

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra / Chetan Bhutani
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 11, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 11, 2026, 6:20 PM IST

India’s railway infrastructure push is gathering strong momentum with nearly 97% of the ₹2.52 lakh crore capex for FY26 already utilised, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The massive spending reflects the government’s aggressive focus on expanding and modernising the Indian Railways network. The funds are being deployed across key projects including new railway lines, doubling and multi-tracking of existing routes, procurement of new trains, and major safety upgrades. Over the past decade, the railways sector has also seen a dramatic jump in investment, with allocations rising nearly eightfold since 2014. Additionally, around 14,000 rail over bridges and under bridges have been constructed to improve connectivity and reduce congestion. The rapid utilisation of funds signals a strong infrastructure push aimed at boosting capacity, safety, and efficiency across the railway network.

