Rapid-fire With Bhumi Pednekar | Money Lessons From Bollywood To Boardroom

In this candid rapid-fire round, Bhumi Pednekar opens up to Sakshi Batra of India Today about her first salary, her investment habits, and the biggest money lesson she’s learned. From balancing business with personal life to her future plans in beauty startups and more, Bhumi reveals it all with honesty and charm. She also talks about her new venture Backbay, shares how she defines success, where she loves to splurge, and the lessons she’s drawn from her Bollywood journey. Watch as Bhumi discusses travelling, handling failures, and creating a life of balance — all while giving us a glimpse into her next big moves.