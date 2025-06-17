Business Today
Raymond Realty Set To Debut On D-Street In First Week Of July | Gautam Singhania Exclusive

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 17, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 17, 2025, 8:32 PM IST

Business Today TV's Sakshi Batra, in an exclusive conversation with Gautam Hari Singhania, CMD of Raymond Group, discusses the upcoming listing of Raymond Realty, expected in early July. The real estate division focuses on affordable luxury, with projects in Thane and plans to expand into Central Mumbai. Gautam Singhania highlights the company’s manufacturing mindset, commitment to quality, and strategy of under-promising and over-delivering. The company aims for at least 15% top-line growth and 20% EBITDA growth annually, backed by a strong pipeline of joint development agreements. Tune in

