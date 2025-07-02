Raymond Realty's Strategic Expansion For Affordable Luxury

Following its recent listing, Raymond Realty's CEO Harmohan Sahni shared with BTTV’s Aastha Chopra, a clear vision for the company's youngest business. He emphasized an expected 20-25% EBITDA growth this year, with ₹40,000 crore development pipeline. While the immediate focus remains on MMR, the CEO indicated a willingness to explore exciting project opportunities in Pune, demonstrating a strategic and growth-oriented approach. The company will primarily focus on the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, targeting the affordable luxury segment with homes priced up to ₹5.6 crore.