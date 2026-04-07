RBI Credit Policy: No Action Expected? Key RBI Policy Signals Decoded

All eyes are on the upcoming RBI policy as markets navigate global uncertainty and rising crude prices. Expectations clearly point toward a status quo, with no rate cuts or hikes likely in this cycle. With inflation risks elevated and the rupee under pressure, the RBI is expected to remain cautious and data-dependent. Experts believe the central bank will focus more on its commentary than action, especially around inflation outlook and currency stability. Any signals on future policy direction will be closely tracked by investors. The big question remains—will RBI hint at tightening ahead or maintain a neutral stance? Here’s a quick breakdown of what to expect and how markets could react.