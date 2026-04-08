RBI Policy Decoded After War De-Escalation | What It Means For Your Money

The Reserve Bank of India’s latest MPC decision comes at a crucial time, amid easing West Asia tensions and volatile global markets. Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced a status quo on rates while flagging key risks from crude oil, geopolitical uncertainty, and global spillovers. GDP growth projections have been revised higher, while inflation risks remain elevated. In this special show, top economists Aditi Nayar and Indranil Pan decode RBI’s stance, policy signals, and market implications. What does this mean for equities, inflation, and interest rates ahead? How will global developments shape India’s outlook? Tune in for expert insights and actionable analysis.