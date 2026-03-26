RCB & Rajasthan Royals Deals Reset IPL Valuations | CSK Upside, WPL Impact

The sale of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals has dramatically reset the valuation benchmark of the IPL, with both franchises now valued at around ₹16,000 crore. These landmark deals—along with the earlier Gujarat Titans transaction—are reshaping how investors look at the league’s financial strength and long-term potential. Brokerage insights suggest a strong ripple effect across franchises, with teams like Chennai Super Kings emerging as potentially undervalued despite strong brand and performance metrics. Meanwhile, comments from Vijay Mallya highlight the extraordinary wealth creation since the IPL’s early days. As valuations surge, the impact is expected to extend beyond men’s cricket into the Women's Premier League, signalling the rise of a year-round sports business ecosystem.