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Real Estate Stocks: Why Top Developers Continue To Offer Strong Long-Term Investment Opportunities

Real Estate Stocks: Why Top Developers Continue To Offer Strong Long-Term Investment Opportunities

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 4, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026, 5:12 PM IST

India's real estate sector continues to offer attractive long-term opportunities, but stock selection remains crucial. Abhishek Basumallick, Co-founder & Fund Manager, Shree Rama Managers, says investors should focus on established developers with strong execution records rather than smaller players that may face operational and delivery risks. He believes leading companies such as DLF, Brigade Enterprises, Prestige Estates, and Godrej Properties are well-positioned to benefit from sustained housing demand. He also highlights redevelopment opportunities in Mumbai, where former textile mill land parcels offer significant long-term value, making a location-specific investment approach essential.

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