Reasons Why Market Expert Vinit Bolinjkar Is Avoiding I.T. Sector

As the IT sector heads into the Q1 earnings season, concerns remain around global client spending, delayed deal closures, and limited visibility—issues highlighted by companies like KPIT Tech and reflected in Accenture’s cautious guidance. Vinit Bolinjkar, Head Research, Ventura Securities shares his view on the sector and explains why he prefers focusing on domestic opportunities instead. He highlights pharma, hospitals, and diagnostics as promising defensive segments with stronger near-term potential. With uncertainties in global IT demand, Vinit believes that allocating attention to sectors showing consistent domestic growth may be more productive for investors. Listen in