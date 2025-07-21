Business Today
Reasons Why Reliance Shares Fell in Trade Today Despite Stellar Profit | RIL Share Analysis

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 21, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 21, 2025, 4:54 PM IST

Reliance Industries posted its highest-ever quarterly profit at nearly ₹27,000 crore, with strong growth in operational income and solid performance from Jio and other verticals. However, despite the record earnings, the stock slipped 2–3%, dragging down the broader market. Market expert Gaurav explains that the key concern lies in the underperformance of the retail segment, which surprised the street with its weakness. While telecom continues to show strength and expansion, the drag from retail has overshadowed the overall bullish sentiment. As one of the heaviest weights on the index, Reliance’s decline is having a noticeable impact. Listen in

