Reasons Why Silver Is Rallying And Outperforming Gold | Silver & Gold News

Silver has hit an all-time high on the MCX, touching ₹1.82 lakh per kg, driven by global supply deficits, safe-haven demand, and a weakening rupee. Gold trades nears it record high, continues to trade strong amid expectations of Fed rate cuts and rising ETF interest worldwide. Speaking to Business Today's Aabha Bakaya, Naveen Mathur, Director – Commodities & Currencies at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited, who breaks down why silver is outperforming gold and how a five-year global supply deficit is fuelling this rally. He also explains why silver may remain neutral to bullish in the coming weeks while gold stays range-bound. Listen in