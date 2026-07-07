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Reasons Why Trent Shares Are Falling Despite Healthy Q1 Update | Trent Share

Reasons Why Trent Shares Are Falling Despite Healthy Q1 Update | Trent Share

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 7, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 7, 2026, 2:06 PM IST

A sharp sell-off in Trent grabbed investors' attention even as the company reported a healthy 19% year-on-year rise in standalone revenue to ₹5,666 crore. The numbers, however, fell slightly short of market expectations of around 21–22%, weighing on investor sentiment. Ambareesh Baliga, Market Analyst, says the biggest concern is weak same-store sales growth, as most of the revenue increase came from new store additions. He believes Trent's overseas expansion into countries with free trade agreements could become the next major growth driver.

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