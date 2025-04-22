Record Gold Prices @ ₹1 Lakh! | Uday Kotak’s Big Praise For Indian Housewives

In this edition of market show, we speak with Dharmesh Kant, Head of Equity Research at Chola Securities, to understand the factors behind the sharp surge in MCX gold prices. The gold futures contract for June 2025 on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a significant upside gap at ₹98,753 per 10 grams and quickly hit a new all-time high of ₹99,178 per 10 grams during morning trade on Tuesday. Spot gold gains over $700 since the start of 2025. A weakened US dollar — with the Dollar Index dropping to 97.86, down 0.19% from the previous session — has further supported gold's bullish momentum. Meanwhile, international gold prices continue to reflect strong demand, with spot gold hovering around $3,482 per ounce