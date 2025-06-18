Reliance Infra, R-Power Hit Upper Circuit! Is Anil Ambani Group Undergoing Re-Rating?

Kunal Rambhai candidly admits missing out on the rally in Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group stocks, particularly Reliance Power and Reliance Infra, as they never fit his technical entry criteria. However, he acknowledges the clear bullish trend in these counters, especially with Reliance Power hitting upper circuits and showing a consistent higher top-higher bottom pattern. He advises those already invested to trail stop-losses instead of fixing targets, given the potential for sharp moves. On Reliance Infra, he highlights its strong price action since July 2021, climbing from ₹100 to ₹386. With solid volumes and continued momentum, the entire pack appears to be in turnaround mode. Rambhai emphasizes cautious optimism while managing risks amid volatile circuit-bound trading.