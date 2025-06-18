Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
Reliance Infra, R-Power Hit Upper Circuit! Is Anil Ambani Group Undergoing Re-Rating?

Reliance Infra, R-Power Hit Upper Circuit! Is Anil Ambani Group Undergoing Re-Rating?

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 18, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 18, 2025, 5:36 PM IST

Kunal Rambhai candidly admits missing out on the rally in Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group stocks, particularly Reliance Power and Reliance Infra, as they never fit his technical entry criteria. However, he acknowledges the clear bullish trend in these counters, especially with Reliance Power hitting upper circuits and showing a consistent higher top-higher bottom pattern. He advises those already invested to trail stop-losses instead of fixing targets, given the potential for sharp moves. On Reliance Infra, he highlights its strong price action since July 2021, climbing from ₹100 to ₹386. With solid volumes and continued momentum, the entire pack appears to be in turnaround mode. Rambhai emphasizes cautious optimism while managing risks amid volatile circuit-bound trading.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended