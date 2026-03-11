Business Today
Business News
Reliance Joins $300B Texas Refinery Project Announced By Trump; 20-Year Fuel Deal Signed

Reliance Joins $300B Texas Refinery Project Announced By Trump; 20-Year Fuel Deal Signed

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya / Krishna Gopalan
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 11, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 11, 2026, 11:40 AM IST

In a major energy development, Reliance Industries is set to be part of a massive $300 billion refinery project announced by Donald Trump. The refinery will be built in Brownsville and developed by America First Refining, marking the first new U.S. refinery project in nearly five decades. The facility will process American shale oil, with construction expected to begin in the second quarter of the year. Reliance has signed a binding 20-year agreement to purchase fuels produced at the refinery, signalling a major long-term partnership in the global energy market. Analysts say the deal could open new opportunities for Reliance while supporting Trump’s push to boost domestic U.S. energy production.

