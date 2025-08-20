Reliance Power & Infra Hit 5% Upper Circuit! Rally Ahead Or Risky Bet?

Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group stocks are back in focus as Reliance Infra and Reliance Power hit the 5% upper circuit, rallying over 10-11% in just the last two sessions. The surge comes on the back of positive news triggers, including NHPC’s solar power and battery storage project order and Reliance Power’s expanding 3 GW clean energy pipeline. However, market expert Brijesh Ail cautions that while Reliance Power may witness a short-term bounce towards ₹55-56, Reliance Infra remains a risky bet. With ongoing volatility, ED investigations, and news-driven spikes, should you enter, hold, or book profits? Listen in