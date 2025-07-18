Reliance Q1 Preview: What To Expect From Reliance Q1 FY26 Results | RIL Stock Analysis

Reliance Industries, India’s largest listed company, is set to announce its Q1 FY26 earnings, and the market is watching closely. Analysts expect a stable quarter with modest sequential growth — revenues are seen rising around 3% to ₹30,900 crore, while EBITDA is likely to improve to ₹16,600 crore. Profit after tax is estimated to grow 5% to ₹6,675 crore. Margins are expected to remain largely flat at 53–54%. However, the real focus will be on how the company’s consumer-facing segments — Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail — perform compared to the traditional oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business. With the company gradually pivoting from an industrial powerhouse to a consumer-tech-retail giant, investors will be looking for strong commentary and signals of traction in new growth areas like digital, green energy, and retail expansion. Listen in to what Market expert Abhishek Basumallick, Co-founder & Fund Manager, Shree Rama Managers expects on Reliance Q1 results