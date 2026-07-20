Reliance Q1 Results Beat Estimates! Is Jio IPO The Next Big Trigger For RIL?

Reliance Industries reported a 6% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹23,196 crore, while revenue jumped 24% to over ₹3.4 lakh crore. Jio remained the key growth driver, with profit rising over 9%, EBITDA up 15%, and ARPU crossing ₹215. The upcoming Jio IPO is now emerging as the next major trigger for the stock. Avinash Gorakshakar, Founder, Avinash Mentor Research, said the results were largely in line with expectations and believes value unlocking in the telecom business could support the stock. He sees limited downside and advises investors to stay invested for the next 12–15 months.