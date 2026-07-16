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Reliance Q1 Results Outlook: Will Jio, O2C Recovery & IPO Buzz Drive The Next Stock Rally?

Reliance Q1 Results Outlook: Will Jio, O2C Recovery & IPO Buzz Drive The Next Stock Rally?

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 16, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 16, 2026, 3:02 PM IST

Reliance Industries is expected to report a strong Q1 performance, with investors closely tracking its oil-to-chemicals, Jio, and retail businesses. Kranthi Bathini, Director of Research, WealthMills Securities, believes higher crude oil prices could support the O2C segment, while Jio is likely to post healthy growth ahead of its much-awaited IPO. He says the retail business may remain relatively subdued, but overall earnings are expected to improve. The market will also watch Jio’s ARPU trends and management commentary, as these could play a key role in shaping investor sentiment towards Reliance shares.

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