Reliance Q1 Results: Shares Down, But Market Expert Stays Bullish On RIL With ₹1767 Target Price

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 21, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 21, 2025, 12:56 PM IST

Reliance Industries has reported a 76% surge in net profit to ₹26,994 crore for Q1FY26, driven by robust performance in Jio, and a one-time gain of ₹8,900 crore from its Asian Paints stake sale. Revenue came in strong at ₹2.44 lakh crore. While the Retail segment remains under pressure, Reliance's New Energy and Telecom arms are showing early signs of acceleration. Brokerages continue to maintain a positive outlook, with targets ranging from ₹1500 to ₹1767, despite a slight trim from Nuvama. Market Expert Vinit Bolinjkar, Head Research, Ventura Securities bullish on Reliance earnings, with a target price of ₹1767 target price. Listen in

