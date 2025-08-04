Retail Investors Losing Money In Stocks – Here's Why

In this episode, we discuss one of the most common dilemmas faced by investors – whether to invest directly in the stock market or through mutual funds. With market volatility on the rise and many retail investors seeing losses despite long-term investments, our guest, market expert Raghavendra, shares his insights on what makes mutual funds a more balanced and professionally managed route. He explains the risks of timing the market, the importance of diversification, and how fund managers actively manage portfolios to maximise returns and minimise losses. If you're confused about which investment strategy suits your goals, this discussion will offer clear guidance on navigating the world of equity investments in 2025.