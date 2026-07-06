Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
Retail Investors Return: Can DII Buying Keep Indian Markets Rallying Despite Global Risks?

Retail Investors Return: Can DII Buying Keep Indian Markets Rallying Despite Global Risks?

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 6, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 6, 2026, 3:22 PM IST

Retail participation in Indian equities has surged in the first half of the year, supported by strong domestic institutional buying and improving market sentiment. Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & Head of Research, Globe Capital, says lower fixed deposit returns, steady mutual fund inflows, easing geopolitical tensions, stable crude oil prices, and a supportive interest rate outlook are strengthening the investment case for equities. However, he cautions that US inflation remains the biggest risk, as higher inflation could trigger foreign investor outflows and impact commodity prices. Watch the full discussion to understand what could shape Indian markets in the months ahead.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended