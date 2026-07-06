Retail Investors Return: Can DII Buying Keep Indian Markets Rallying Despite Global Risks?

Retail participation in Indian equities has surged in the first half of the year, supported by strong domestic institutional buying and improving market sentiment. Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & Head of Research, Globe Capital, says lower fixed deposit returns, steady mutual fund inflows, easing geopolitical tensions, stable crude oil prices, and a supportive interest rate outlook are strengthening the investment case for equities. However, he cautions that US inflation remains the biggest risk, as higher inflation could trigger foreign investor outflows and impact commodity prices. Watch the full discussion to understand what could shape Indian markets in the months ahead.