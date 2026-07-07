Retail Is Changing Fast! Why India's Next Consumption Boom Could Favour Discretionary Stocks

India's retail landscape is evolving rapidly as quick commerce, digital adoption, and changing consumer preferences reshape business models. While traditional retailers continue to face new challenges, companies that adapt quickly are likely to stay ahead. Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, believes India's unique hybrid retail model will continue to thrive, with businesses needing to remain agile and flexible. He expects rising incomes across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to drive the next wave of consumption, making the discretionary segment a key long-term opportunity. Watch the full discussion for insights into India's changing retail and consumer story.