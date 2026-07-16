RIL Q1 Earnings Preview: O2C, Jio, Retail & IPO Outlook | Reliance Shares

Reliance Industries is set to announce its Q1 FY27 earnings, with the Street expecting a recovery in the O2C business, steady growth in Jio and key updates on Retail, new energy and capital expenditure plans. Business Today's Sakshi Batra speaks with Kranti Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, on the key earnings expectations, Jio's growth outlook ahead of its proposed IPO, Reliance Retail's performance and whether the recent correction in the stock offers a long-term investment opportunity.