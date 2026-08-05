RITES Q1 Results: Profit Rises 8%, Dividend Announced | CMD Rahul Mithal Explains Growth Strategy

RITES has kicked off FY27 with a steady set of first-quarter results, reporting higher revenue and profit despite some pressure on operating margins. The state-owned railway consultancy and engineering company posted a 7.7% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹98 crore, while revenue grew 8.6% to ₹532 crore. The company has also announced a first interim dividend of ₹1.40 per share for FY27. In this exclusive conversation with Business Today TV, Shail Bhatnagar speaks to RITES Chairman & Managing Director Rahul Mithal about the company's Q1 performance, the outlook for international business, the growth potential of turnkey projects, order pipeline, margin trends and the road ahead for FY27. Watch the full interview for key insights into RITES' growth strategy and future prospects.