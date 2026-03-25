RS 160 Crore FD Scam In Haryana: Kotak Mahindra Bank Officials Accused In Panchkula Fraud

A major financial irregularity has come to light in Haryana, where officials of Kotak Mahindra Bank are accused of embezzling nearly ₹160 crore belonging to the Panchkula Municipal Corporation through the creation of fake fixed deposits. The alleged fraud has triggered serious concerns over banking oversight and public fund safety, with the Haryana government reportedly considering action, including the possible de-empanelment of the bank. Authorities are now investigating how such a large-scale manipulation of funds went undetected. Kamaljit Kaur Sandhu joins with more details on this developing story.