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₹30,000 Monthly SIP? 5 Funds Suggested For A 20-Year Wealth Creation Strategy

₹30,000 Monthly SIP? 5 Funds Suggested For A 20-Year Wealth Creation Strategy

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 20, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026, 8:47 PM IST

A ₹30,000 monthly investment can potentially build substantial wealth over a 20-year period when combined with disciplined investing and compounding. Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth, suggests a diversified five-fund approach covering flexi-cap, multi-cap, small-cap, mid-cap and infrastructure themes. The suggested names include HDFC Flexi Cap, Canara Robeco Multi Cap, Invesco Small Cap, Kotak Emerging Equity and SBI Infrastructure Fund. The combination can provide exposure across different market segments and sectors. However, thematic funds such as infrastructure may require periodic review, while investors should assess fund suitability based on their goals and risk appetite.

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