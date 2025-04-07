scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Market Today
₹50 LPG Price Increase In India | How It Compares To Neighbouring Countries

Feedback

₹50 LPG Price Increase In India | How It Compares To Neighbouring Countries

 

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has announced a ₹50 increase in the price of LPG cylinders in India, raising the cost of a regular non-subsidized cylinder from ₹803 to ₹853. While this may seem like a significant hike, a deeper comparison with neighboring countries — including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal — reveals that India's LPG prices are still among the most affordable in the region, even after adjusting for currency exchange rates.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement