₹50 LPG Price Increase In India | How It Compares To Neighbouring Countries

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has announced a ₹50 increase in the price of LPG cylinders in India, raising the cost of a regular non-subsidized cylinder from ₹803 to ₹853. While this may seem like a significant hike, a deeper comparison with neighboring countries — including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal — reveals that India's LPG prices are still among the most affordable in the region, even after adjusting for currency exchange rates.