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₹52,000 Crore Defence Push: Expert Reveals 3 Stocks That Could Lead The Next Rally

₹52,000 Crore Defence Push: Expert Reveals 3 Stocks That Could Lead The Next Rally

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 6, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 6, 2026, 1:27 PM IST

India's defence sector has received a fresh boost after the Defence Acquisition Council cleared procurement proposals worth ₹52,000 crore, strengthening the outlook for defence manufacturers. Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & Head of Research, Globe Capital, believes rising defence spending, advanced surveillance requirements, missile systems, and electronic warfare capabilities will continue driving long-term growth. While the sector has remained volatile after a sharp rally, he remains positive on select names. His preferred picks are BEL, HAL, and Mazagon Dock, citing strong order visibility and long-term opportunities. Watch the full analysis to understand which defence stocks could benefit the most from the latest government push.

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