Rupee Hits Fresh Record Low | Will RBI Step In To Stabilise?

Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi,
  • Dec 1, 2025,
  • Updated Dec 1, 2025, 5:01 PM IST

The rupee has slipped to a fresh record low of ₹89.78 per dollar, breaking its previous lifetime low of ₹89.49 hit just two weeks ago. This sharp fall comes even as India delivered a stronger-than-expected 8.2% GDP growth for Q2 FY26, highlighting how trade flows, portfolio pressures and importer hedging continue to weigh on the currency. With the rupee down nearly a rupee this month alone, all eyes are now on the RBI’s policy decision this Friday, where markets hope for clearer guidance. To explain what’s driving this slide and its sectoral impact, we spoke with Subramanian Sharma, Founder Director, Greenback Advisory Services Pvt Ltd.

