Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
Rupee Hits Record Low: Impact On Markets, Trade Deal & Inflation Explained

Rupee Hits Record Low: Impact On Markets, Trade Deal & Inflation Explained

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Dec 3, 2025,
  • Updated Dec 3, 2025, 2:38 PM IST

The Indian rupee has hit a record low, raising questions about market sentiment and the delayed Indo–US trade deal. Our guest expert explains why this sharp fall may have surprised even the RBI, citing weaker-than-expected trade and production numbers along with uncertainty around the trade agreement timeline. Despite the slide, the expert says market sentiment isn’t deeply negative because inflation remains under control, reducing immediate policy pressure. However, concerns persist about trade impact and the rupee touching new lows daily. With the trade deal unlikely before diplomatic developments involving President Putin’s visit, investors are watching closely for RBI action and stability indicators.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended