Rupee Hits Record Low: Impact On Markets, Trade Deal & Inflation Explained

The Indian rupee has hit a record low, raising questions about market sentiment and the delayed Indo–US trade deal. Our guest expert explains why this sharp fall may have surprised even the RBI, citing weaker-than-expected trade and production numbers along with uncertainty around the trade agreement timeline. Despite the slide, the expert says market sentiment isn’t deeply negative because inflation remains under control, reducing immediate policy pressure. However, concerns persist about trade impact and the rupee touching new lows daily. With the trade deal unlikely before diplomatic developments involving President Putin’s visit, investors are watching closely for RBI action and stability indicators.