Rupee Slides Below 90 For First Time; What’s Driving The Shock Fall?

Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi,
  • Dec 4, 2025,
  • Updated Dec 4, 2025, 10:01 AM IST

The rupee plunged to a historic low of 90.29 against the US dollar, triggering concern across forex and equity markets as the RBI held back from stepping in. Persistent dollar demand, weak foreign inflows, and uncertainty over India–US tariff negotiations pushed the currency past the crucial 90 level within minutes of trade. Speaking to Business Today's Aabha Bakaya breaks down the sharp slide with Naveen Mathur of Anand Rathi, who explains why safe-haven dollar buying, trade deficit worries, and global weakness in exports are weighing on the rupee. Meanwhile, CEA Ananth Nageswaran remains unfazed, saying the fall won’t hurt inflation or exports and that the rupee could strengthen again next year.

