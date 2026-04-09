Rupee Under Pressure? Expert Explains Why Forex Matters More Right Now

Amid global uncertainty and sustained market volatility, the focus is shifting from defending the rupee to preserving India’s forex reserves. In this insightful conversation, the expert explains why allowing the rupee to adjust naturally may be a smarter strategy than aggressively intervening. With forex reserves acting as a critical buffer, the priority is to maintain macro stability rather than target a specific currency level. The discussion also highlights how global stress could keep pressure on the rupee and trigger continued FII outflows. On markets, while corrections have eased valuations, select sectors with strong structural themes like electrification and data growth continue to hold promise. Investors are advised to focus on long-term fundamentals rather than short-term currency movements.