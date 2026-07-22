Sagility Q1 Results: CFO Srinivas Mattapalli On 27.6% Revenue Growth, Margins & Outlook

Sagility reported a strong first quarter for FY27, with revenue rising 27.6% year-on-year, adjusted EBITDA growing 27.9%, and adjusted PAT increasing 35.1%. The company also added 27 clients during the quarter, taking its total client base to 109, while the CareSeed acquisition strengthened its healthcare analytics and Medicare Advantage capabilities. In this exclusive conversation with Business Today TV, Executive VP & Group CFO Srinivas Mattapalli discusses the key drivers behind the robust performance, margin trends, client additions, integration of CareSeed, seasonal demand patterns, and the company's growth outlook. What lies ahead for Sagility in the coming quarters? Watch the full interview for management's insights on business momentum, expansion strategy, and future opportunities.