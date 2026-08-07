Samvardhana Motherson Q1 Results: Profit Doubles 102%, Revenue Hits Record High

Samvardhana Motherson has reported a robust set of first-quarter earnings, delivering its highest-ever quarterly revenue. Consolidated revenue rose 17% year-on-year to ₹35,244 crore, while net profit more than doubled to ₹1,032 crore. EBITDA increased 26% to ₹3,104 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving to 8.8% despite continued input cost pressures. The company said stronger operational efficiencies and cost optimisation helped support profitability across its businesses.

During the quarter, Samvardhana Motherson operationalised three new plants and incurred capital expenditure of ₹1,614 crore, remaining on track with its annual guidance. The company has maintained its FY27 capex guidance at around ₹6,000 crore (±10%) while cautioning that rising inflation across global markets could lead to higher interest rates. Watch this video for a complete breakdown of the company's Q1 performance, the key numbers, management commentary, and what the results could mean for investors and the auto components sector.