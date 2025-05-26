Sandeep Tandon On How To Thrive In Volatile Markets Dominated By Donald Trump's Tariff Madness

In the latest episode of the Market Master Series, Sandeep Tandon discusses on global volatility and market behavior amid geopolitical tensions and policy unpredictability, especially under U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff-driven strategy. He urges investors to treat volatility as an ally rather than a threat, highlighting that Trump’s chaos-driven leadership style often masked strategic intent. He believes India stands to benefit from U.S.-China friction and sees current market corrections as buying opportunities. Sandeep Tandon’s fund strategy focuses on disciplined exposure increases during dips and trimming positions during euphoric rallies, maintaining a constructive long-term outlook. Listen in