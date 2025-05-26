Sandeep Tandon: PSUs Are High Beta, Deep Value Plays Poised To Outperform In Risk-On Markets

In the latest episode of Market Master Series, Sandeep Tandon offers a compelling outlook on PSU stocks, calling them “deep value, high beta, and highly liquid”—ideal for a risk-on environment. Highlighting Quant Mutual Fund’s increased exposure to PSUs since March 2025, Tandon explains that while these names can see sharp corrections in volatile times, their liquidity offers seamless entry and exit. He remains bullish on the long-term value thesis, asserting that this decade belongs to value investing—with PSUs playing a central role. Defence and energy PSUs, in particular, are favored for their unique positioning and upside potential in a constructive macro backdrop. Listen in