Sarda Energy Q1 Results: Profit Rises 9.4%, EBITDA Growth Drives Momentum | Top Management Exclusive

Sarda Energy & Minerals reported a strong Q1 FY27 performance with consolidated profit rising 9.4% year-on-year to ₹478 crore, compared with ₹437 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue remained steady at ₹1,717 crore, while EBITDA also grew 9.4%, reflecting improved operational performance. In this exclusive conversation, Nilay Joshi, Executive Director, Sarda Energy and Minerals, shares insights on the company’s Q1 results, business performance, growth strategy, market outlook, and the road ahead. Watch the detailed discussion on key financial highlights and what investors can expect from the company going forward.