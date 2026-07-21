SBI Fund Management Share: Should You Buy Now Or Wait? Brokerages Reveal Their Target Prices

SBI Fund Management has attracted strong attention after its market debut, with leading brokerages remaining optimistic about its long-term growth potential. Emkay Global has initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a target price of ₹750, citing SBI’s trusted brand, strong distribution network, and India's underpenetrated mutual fund industry. Equirus Capita also remains positive, pointing to the company’s leadership in assets under management, expanding product mix, and healthy long-term AUM growth. Most analysts believe investors can continue holding the stock for the long term, while fresh investors may consider accumulating it near the IPO price if attractive buying opportunities emerge.