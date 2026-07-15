SBI Funds Management IPO Review: Apply Or Avoid? Largest AMC Listing Explained

SBI Funds Management, India's largest mutual fund house, has attracted strong investor interest in its IPO, with healthy demand on the opening day. While the issue is largely an offer for sale, analysts remain positive on the long-term prospects of the asset management business. CA Tapan Doshi, Research Analyst, believes rising SIP inflows, increasing retail participation, and SBI Mutual Fund's strong track record make the IPO an attractive long-term opportunity. He expects the company to benefit from the continued growth of India's mutual fund industry despite relatively premium valuations. Watch the full analysis before investing.