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SBI Funds Shares: Should You Buy After Listing? Expert Explains The Right Strategy

SBI Funds Shares: Should You Buy After Listing? Expert Explains The Right Strategy

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 17, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 17, 2026, 4:43 PM IST

Missed the SBI Funds IPO? Investors are now evaluating whether to buy the stock after its listing or wait for volatility to settle. Speaking to Business Today, Shivani Nyati, Head Of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd, recommends waiting for the initial listing excitement to cool before taking fresh positions in the secondary market. She believes SBI Funds' strong brand, leadership in the mutual fund industry and large customer base provide a solid foundation for long-term growth. However, investors should focus on business quality and valuations before investing, rather than rushing to buy on the first day of trading.

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