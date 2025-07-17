SBI Launches ₹25,000 Cr Share Sale | What This QIP Means For Investors And Markets

State Bank of India is in focus after launching a ₹25,000 crore share sale to institutional investors, which began on Wednesday. This is the largest equity capital raise by a domestic entity and the bank's first in eight years, with bidding set to continue until early Thursday. The indicative offer price is between ₹806 and ₹831 per share. This move follows a separate plan to raise ₹20,000 crore through bonds. Deven Chokseysuggests this is an opportunity moment for the bank, stating it is "a beginning of a very good journey for SBI as I see it correctly." The capital raised is intended to allow the bank to expand its loan book size, capitalizing on its current market valuation at a time when the cost of money is falling. Listen in