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SBI Mutual Fund IPO Opens July 14: Should You Apply? Aditya Shah Shares His Investment View

SBI Mutual Fund IPO Opens July 14: Should You Apply? Aditya Shah Shares His Investment View

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 9, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 9, 2026, 4:53 PM IST

The IPO market is gaining momentum, and all eyes are on the upcoming SBI Mutual Fund IPO, India's largest asset management company by assets under management. The public issue opens on July 14 and closes on July 16, with anchor bidding beginning on July 13. In this video, Aditya Shah, Founder, Hercules Advisors, shares his views on the IPO, discussing the company's strong business, expected valuation, listing prospects, and long-term investment potential. Is the IPO worth applying for, or should investors wait?

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