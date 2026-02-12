SBI Report: India-US Trade Deal Could Drive Record $90Bn Surplus Despite Opposition Heat

A recent SBI Research report paints a bullish picture of the bilateral future between US-India, even as India's opposition leaders fire the deal with fierce criticism. The SBI report suggests that India’s trade surplus with the US could soar past the $90 billion mark annually. This surge is expected to be driven by a "golden opportunity" in tariff reductions, potentially pushing Indian exports of top items up by nearly $97 billion and contributing a 1.1% boost to India’s GDP. Another heated debate around India's export competitiveness involves Bangladesh getting a trade advantage in their textile exports to the US at zero tariffs, Commerce Minister Piyush clears the air over allegations of India's unequal trade terms in this matter. More details by Business Today's Aishwarya Patil...