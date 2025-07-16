SBI Shares Rally 2% In Trade | Board Approves ₹20,000 Cr QIP | Time To Invest? | SBI Share Analysis

Shares of SBI rose to ₹830, following the bank’s approval to raise ₹20,000 crore through a bond issuance. This marks SBI’s first major capital-raising initiative since 2017, aimed at strengthening its capital base to meet regulatory requirements.. In May 2025, the bank announced that it had received board approval to raise equity capital aggregating up to ₹20,000 crore in one or more tranches during FY2026, through QIP, follow-on public offer (FPO), or any other permitted mode. According to a Bloomberg report, SBI’s QIP may be launched this week. Should you invest in this stock? Market expert Sharad Avasthi answers.