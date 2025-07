SEBI has permitted Jane Street to re-enter India’s derivatives market after settling a ₹4,800 crore penalty. The global trading giant had earlier faced allegations of manipulation, prompting a temporary ban. While Jane Street is back, SEBI has issued a strict warning — no direct or indirect market manipulation will be tolerated. Stock exchanges are also tasked with monitoring its trades closely. What does it mean for markets? Market Expert Abhishek Basumallick breaks down for you